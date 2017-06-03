Omar Hassan's "The Blockhead Years" Video

Omar has been around for eons! To celebrate the reissue of his classic Blockhead board, (the one from his 1990 Thrasher cover,) they've put together some highlights from his early years.

Highlights from Omar’s first two parts in Blockhead Skateboards videos Splendid Eye Torture (1989) and Adventures in Cheese (1990). Omar was only 15 when he started filming for these videos and turned pro at 16. A reissue of Omar’s “Magic Carpet” 2 deck launches March 8th at 6pm here.