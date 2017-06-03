Omar Hassan's "The Blockhead Years" Video
3/06/2017
Omar has been around for eons! To celebrate the reissue of his classic Blockhead board, (the one from his 1990 Thrasher cover,) they've put together some highlights from his early years.
Highlights from Omar’s first two parts in Blockhead Skateboards videos Splendid Eye Torture (1989) and Adventures in Cheese (1990). Omar was only 15 when he started filming for these videos and turned pro at 16. A reissue of Omar’s “Magic Carpet” 2 deck launches March 8th at 6pm here.
1/19/2017
Masher: Pacific NorthwestWith Chris Gregson filming and a stacked crew rolling in, this Masher Pacific Northwest video is killer. If this doesn't make you wanna shred then you hate skateboarding.
10/10/2016
Rumble In Ramona 2016Watch as Schaaf, Kreiner, Lasek, Beckett, Lizzie, Auby, Delfino, Hewitt, Lefty, Dove, the Muscle and many, many more feel the steel and keep it real. Thanks again, Vamp!
10/10/2016
Rumble in Ramona 2016 PhotosSkating vert, hanging out with friends, rockin' out, checkin out some cars and dancing in the dirt all keep the crowds coming back year after year. Check out some photos here.
8/08/2016
Highland Showdown Contest VideoA good backyard ramp session is one of the great treats in skating. This isn’t an ordinary ramp and these aren’t ordinary skaters. Here’s Lasek, Wilkins, Perelson, Macdonald, Beckett and many others including host Elliot Sloan.
8/08/2016
Burnout: Hot Doggin'Elliot Sloan had a vert jam at his house in Vista because, as you know, Vista still rips.