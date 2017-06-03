Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Omar Hassan's "The Blockhead Years" Video

3/06/2017

Omar has been around for eons! To celebrate the reissue of his classic Blockhead board, (the one from his 1990 Thrasher cover,) they've put together some highlights from his early years.

 

Highlights from Omar’s first two parts in Blockhead Skateboards videos Splendid Eye Torture (1989) and Adventures in Cheese (1990). Omar was only 15 when he started filming for these videos and turned pro at 16.  A reissue of Omar’s “Magic Carpet” 2 deck launches March 8th at 6pm here.

  • 1/19/2017

    Masher: Pacific Northwest

    Masher: Pacific Northwest
    With Chris Gregson filming and a stacked crew rolling in, this Masher Pacific Northwest video is killer. If this doesn't make you wanna shred then you hate skateboarding.
  • 10/10/2016

    Rumble In Ramona 2016

    Rumble In Ramona 2016
    Watch as Schaaf, Kreiner, Lasek, Beckett, Lizzie, Auby, Delfino, Hewitt, Lefty, Dove, the Muscle and many, many more feel the steel and keep it real. Thanks again, Vamp!
  • 10/10/2016

    Rumble in Ramona 2016 Photos

    Rumble in Ramona 2016 Photos
    Skating vert, hanging out with friends, rockin' out, checkin out some cars and dancing in the dirt all keep the crowds coming back year after year. Check out some photos here.
  • 8/08/2016

    Highland Showdown Contest Video

    Highland Showdown Contest Video
    A good backyard ramp session is one of the great treats in skating. This isn’t an ordinary ramp and these aren’t ordinary skaters. Here’s Lasek, Wilkins, Perelson, Macdonald, Beckett and many others including host Elliot Sloan.
  • 8/08/2016

    Burnout: Hot Doggin'

    Burnout: Hot Doggin&#039;
    Elliot Sloan had a vert jam at his house in Vista because, as you know, Vista still rips. 
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.