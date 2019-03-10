Talkin’ Schmit Ep. 40: Dennis Busenitz
10/03/2019
Looking for a new podcast? Check out Talkin’ Schmit with 40 episodes and running. There’s a new guest every week including the latest with Dennis Busenitz.
For more episodes and info: TalkinSchmit.com
6/21/2019
Jake Phelps Lifetime RetrospectiveJake led one of the most extraordinary lives of all time. There’s no way to fully document his legend but we did our best. Based on the June 2019 memorial mag (and expanded here), this massive feature has 50 years’ worth of Jake photos as well as testimonials from his closest friends. It’s almost impossible to absorb all of this content in one sitting and it’s meant to be sampled in various stages. His story will live forever and his spirit continues in everyone who loves to roll. We love you, Jake!
5/10/2019
Chima Ferguson and Robbie Brockel's "From Here to There" VideoA new offering from Real Skateboards featuring Chima Ferguson, Robbie Brockel and the crew. Chima opens with a part filmed in his hometown of Sydney and Robbie closes the show with a bang. Check it, get stoked, go skate with your friends.
4/05/2019
6th Street Shutdown PhotosWe shut down the alley next to our shop with our friends from Atlas and adidas. Big Love to everyone that came out.
2/25/2019
Spitfire's "Arson Department IV" VideoFrom Euro dream spots to the Newell Street alley, this new star-studded vid from Spitfire burns bright as hell.
10/02/2018
New from RealNew pro boards from Robbie Brockel, Dennis Busenitz, Ishod Wair, Tommy Guerrero, Chima Ferguson, Davis Torgerson, Zion Wright, Kelly Bird, Kyle Walker, Jake Donnelly and much more.