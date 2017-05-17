Bru-Ray: Atlanta Slamma
5/17/2017
You’ve seen Bust or Bail from a million angles, but you haven’t seen it through the lens of P-Stone! Thanks again ATL.
-
5/17/2017
Bru-Ray: Atlanta SlammaYou’ve seen Bust or Bail from a million angles, but you haven’t seen it through the lens of P-Stone! Thanks again ATL.
-
5/17/2017
Bru-Ray: ATL and AcrossA good couple days in ATL with Tom, GT, Brock, Pat and crew before Plunkett and I powered it back out west with stops in Birmingham, El Paso and a little session at the Anderson’s residence. –P-Stone
-
5/17/2017
Bru-Ray: Vert Attack 2017Boards, beers and bros once again convened at the Bryggeriet in Malmo for the Vert Attack. Wilkins, Lasek, Kreiner, Beckett and a whole slew of others destroyed the ramp. Cheers again for another great weekend. –P-Stone
-
5/17/2017
Bru-Ray: Malm Div Livi RipskinWipe the mold in the cold and get the crew revved. Div, Oski, Burrows and crew all pitched in, lit the fire and ripped. Cheers! –P-Stone
-
5/17/2017
Bru-Ray: Seattle SoundWhen the rain is away the crew comes out to play. Cory, Simon, Lundry, Greg, Max, Isaac and Hubbs hit some schpotz and had a grand ol' time. –P-Stone
-
5/17/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Bay to ATLHeavy Bay days to good ol' session in the ATL. Let the good times roll in 2017. Cheers to beers! –P-Stone
-
5/17/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' PotreroRain or shine, it’s always a good ol' time. Potrero is the schpot. –P-Stone
-
5/17/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: OskiMe and Oski have clocked a lot of miles and always have good time. Here’s a little something extra from our travels around the globe. –P-Stone
-
5/17/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Good Ol' BobsThe crew builds what they want, and then they ride it. Doesn’t get much better than that. Here’s to the good times and plenty more to come. –P-Stone
-
5/17/2017
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Fun in FloripaNever a dull moment in Floripa, and always top shelf hospitality. A big ol' Xmas cheers to the RTMF crew! –P-Stone