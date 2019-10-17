Foundation's "Love Note" Tour Video
10/17/2019
Dakota, Merlino, Aceves, Witkin, Campbell and Thongvivong drop hammers in the Old World.
9/20/2019
Emerica Welcomes Dakota ServoldDakota has been ripping for years and is a close friend to Emerica so it only made sense for him join the crew.
9/06/2019
Foundation Skateboards 30 Year CelebrationFoundation Skateboards 30 Year Anniversary & the 4th Annual Chicano Skatepark Celebration take place this Saturday in Barrio Logan, San Diego.
8/09/2019
Foundation 30 Year Anniversary Reissue DecksFoundation will be releasing multiple batches of reissue decks from the past three decades in celebration of their 30 year anniversary. Check out the first batch here.
7/19/2019
30 Years of Foundation's VideosSkateboarding is a world of high turnover. Here today, gone tomorrow. Foundation has made it 30 years and that is no small feat. Take a trip through time and watch ALL of their vids, since the very beginning.
7/17/2019
Foundation's "After 30 Years" MontageThese dudes slang more hammers than Home Depot. Big ups to the F-Troop.