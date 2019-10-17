Foundation's "Love Note" Tour Video

Emerica Welcomes Dakota Servold Dakota has been ripping for years and is a close friend to Emerica so it only made sense for him join the crew.

Foundation Skateboards 30 Year Celebration Foundation Skateboards 30 Year Anniversary & the 4th Annual Chicano Skatepark Celebration take place this Saturday in Barrio Logan, San Diego.

Foundation 30 Year Anniversary Reissue Decks Foundation will be releasing multiple batches of reissue decks from the past three decades in celebration of their 30 year anniversary. Check out the first batch here.

30 Years of Foundation's Videos Skateboarding is a world of high turnover. Here today, gone tomorrow. Foundation has made it 30 years and that is no small feat. Take a trip through time and watch ALL of their vids, since the very beginning.