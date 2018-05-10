Thrasher Magazine

Tom Remillard's "Vitamin C" Part

10/05/2018

Yes, he excels at transition skating, but Tom will absolutely pulverize anything you put in his path. Skate everything is not just a motto. It’s a way of life. Wait, did he just high-five a cop?

