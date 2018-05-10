Tom Remillard's "Vitamin C" Part

OJ Wheels | NorthWest Connection The Connection video is a montage from some of OJ's NW riders including Tony Ellis, Jake Selover, Lorenzo Martinez, Frank Shaw, and Preston Harper.

OJ Wheels Midwest Tour The OJ wheels crew is cruising through the Midwest to hit your spots and bowling alleys. Check the video for details.

Cruisin' Minneapolis with Henry Gartland Henry Gartland breaks out a new set of Super Juice and cruises through the downtown zone bumming security guards out and blowing up fireworks along the way.

OJ's Mini-Combo Promo Townley and Braun set up the new Elite Mini-Combo shape and rip around a classic curb spot before hitting the streets.