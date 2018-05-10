Tom Remillard's "Vitamin C" Part
10/05/2018
Yes, he excels at transition skating, but Tom will absolutely pulverize anything you put in his path. Skate everything is not just a motto. It’s a way of life. Wait, did he just high-five a cop?
10/03/2018
OJ Wheels | NorthWest ConnectionThe Connection video is a montage from some of OJ's NW riders including Tony Ellis, Jake Selover, Lorenzo Martinez, Frank Shaw, and Preston Harper.
9/28/2018
OJ Wheels Midwest TourThe OJ wheels crew is cruising through the Midwest to hit your spots and bowling alleys. Check the video for details.
9/21/2018
Cruisin' Minneapolis with Henry GartlandHenry Gartland breaks out a new set of Super Juice and cruises through the downtown zone bumming security guards out and blowing up fireworks along the way.
8/31/2018
OJ's Mini-Combo PromoTownley and Braun set up the new Elite Mini-Combo shape and rip around a classic curb spot before hitting the streets.
8/24/2018
OJ Elite: Scum LiningWith it heating up down South, the OJ squad figured it was time to hit some pools.