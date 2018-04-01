First Look: Jamie Foy
1/04/2018
Freshly crowned as SOTY, Jamie flips through a copy of the new issue, soaking up all the bangers. Skateboarding is on another level right now, no joke.
-
12/19/2017
My War: Jamie FoyEl Toro has been a monolithic benchmark since Heath’s lipslide in The End, and while skateboarding continues to progress at a mind-blowing pace, it’s still near impossible to wrap our heads around this front crook.
-
12/18/2017
SOTY 2017 Party PhotosFriday’s SOTY celebration in San Francisco was one for the ages, as Foy was crowned and Nickatina elevated the party to another level. Big ups to everyone that made it out.
-
12/15/2017
Jamie Foy "The People's Champ" ArticleJamie Foy's friends and family weigh in on what makes the 2017 SOTY so F'n good. When Muska calls you "the handrail god," you're doing everything right.
-
12/14/2017
Hall of Meat: Jamie FoyJamie has crushed some serious spots this year but sometimes the tables get turned.
-
12/12/2017
Jamie Foy's "The Flat Earth" PartOur SOTY went ballistic in 2017, and you haven’t even seen the full extent til you watch this part. First T fs crook on El Toro? Check! But there’s an extra special bonus lurking after the credits...