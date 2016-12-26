P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Fun in Floripa
12/26/2016
Never a dull moment in Floripa, and always top shelf hospitality. A big ol' Xmas cheers to the RTMF crew! –P-Stone
-
12/26/2016
P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Fun in FloripaNever a dull moment in Floripa, and always top shelf hospitality. A big ol' Xmas cheers to the RTMF crew! –P-Stone
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: Best of Daan Van Der LindenP-Stone and Daan logged a lot of miles recently. Cheers to eight epic minutes of skating and destruction. Yeah, Tom!
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: Left is Right, Right is LeftA Heavy crew touched down in Athens, consisting of Phelps, Pfanner, Daan, Partaix, Doobie, Davey, Guammaz and Paco. Ditches, pipes and street shrapnel got dismantled and plenty of Ouzo flowed. Greece rules. Cheers!
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: Northwest MissionA good ol' northwest mission with Cory, Grant, Pat, Oski & Jacs up in the islands and on Stevens for the 4th. We even made it into Canada unscathed and back for one hell of a trip. Cheers again CK1 for the heavy hospitality!
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: Madrid MissionHeaded south to Madrid for a mission with a solid crew. Daan, Pfanner, Saavedra and the locals went at it while the brewskis flowed all evening. Cheers to Borja, Jeb, Armando, and Christian for making it happen. –P-Stone
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: Brazilians in OzA heavy posse including Barros and Sorgente headed up the Gold Coast in search of new and old ‘crete. Epic Aussie hospitality, good food, and cold brews kept the session lit. You can’t go wrong Down Unda.
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: Daan Goes Pro and to EindhovenDaan got an epic surprise at the Christiana Bowl before the AH crew took it to his hometown of Eindhoven for a three day rip-ride of skating and celebrating. A big ol' thanks to Christiana, 100% Skateshop, and the Van Der Lindens for the hospitality!
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: CPH 2016Bikes, brews and 'boarding all around CPH. Nothing but good days. Thanks again to Copenhagen for keeping it legit! Cheers!
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: MalmöAnytime you get Red out it’s going to get heated and as it turns out he built the park in Hyllie. Put some sharks in the tank and they are going to feed. Good times at the Vans Park Series Malmo!
-
12/26/2016
Bru-Ray: Chestnut HillP-Stone delivers the raw cut of Anti-Hero’s epic vid, complete with extras and B-Sides. This is one of the best things you’ll watch all year.